Fort Collins’ Businesses, Pure Barre and THE TEN SPOT, Held Spring Event in Honor of Mrs. Fort Collins 2022

Local businesses announced a special health and wellness social event to support Mrs. Fort Collins 2022, Dr. Elise Rigney. Pure Barre Fort Collins, a total-body barre workout, and THE TEN SPOT, a full-service beauty bar offering manicures, pedicures, waxing, and facials, partnered together to host “Pedis & Pure Barre” to celebrate Dr. Rigney, a fellow business owner with Impact Chiropractic, ahead of the Mrs. Colorado pageant on April 9 in Denver. The event was held on Thursday, March 31 from 4:30 pm to 7 pm in Jessup Farm at 1891 Jessup Drive, #140, in Fort Collins.

“We’re behind Dr. Rigney as Mrs. Fort Collins for so many reasons,” said Leslie Favela, THE TEN SPOT owner. “Her involvement and support of our community, her values in small business, with a focus on female entrepreneurship – she embodies a leadership role throughout her life as a wife, mother, business owner, doctor, and friend. Her generosity and kindness are infectious. We’re so proud and lucky to have Dr. Rigney carry the title of Mrs. Fort Collins 2022 and we’re honored to host this event ahead of the state pageant.”

The event was open to all public, which included a 30-minute Pure Barre class and a mini-beauty service from THE TEN SPOT. Wine, non-alcoholic drinks, and light snacks were provided.