Fort Collins Chamber Announces Successful 2020 Fundraising Campaign

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce has announced another successful Moving Fort Collins Forward! The campaign has secured funds and memberships to support future Chamber operations, events, programs, and initiatives for the business community.

This is the 10th consecutive year that the Chamber has held a successful Moving Fort Collins Forward! campaign despite times of uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 40 volunteers on 11 teams were given a goal for 2020 of raising $360,000 and new members for the Chamber since September, selling memberships, event sponsorships, advertising, initiatives, and budget reduction trades to reach this goal.

“We are truly grateful for the businesses that continue to see the Chamber’s value and support our initiatives,” said Kim Medina, Vice President of Development and Operations with the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce and leader of the campaign. “We gave our volunteers a lofty goal in a challenging environment, and like every year, they were committed and rose to the top,” Kim said.

Businesses can still get involved with the Chamber by becoming a member, sponsoring a 2021 event, or supporting business initiatives.

The Chamber would like to thank the following who helped make this campaign possible:

Campaign Sponsor: Wilbur’s Total Beverage

Teams: Banner Health, Brinkman Partners, Columbine Health Systems, Elevations Credit Union, FNBO, Flood and Peterson, Independent Financial/ Wilbur’s Total Beverage, Markley Motors,

Red Carpet Ambassadors, UCHealth and Wells Fargo

Co-Chairs: Deb Kelly (Independent Financial) and Mat Dinsmore (Wilbur’s Total Beverage);

Vice Chairs: Gerry Agnes (Elevations Credit Union), Gene Bocis (Anheuser-Busch), Connie Dohn (Dohn Construction), Margo Karsten (Banner Health), Brett Kemp (Flood and Peterson),

Kevin Unger (UCHealth) and Bob Wilson (Columbine Health Systems)

Campaign Event Sponsors: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Mac’n, NOSH Northern Colorado, and Yampa Sandwich Company

“In the spring, we asked campaign leaders whether to conduct the campaign due to Covid-19,” said David May, Chamber President & CEO. “It was a remarkable show of support and testament to the type of can-do volunteers involved with the Chamber,” David said.

For more information regarding the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, visit: www.FortCollinsChamber.com or call 970-482-3746 or for more information on supporting the Chamber, visit: https://fortcollinschamber.com/program/moving-fort-collins-forward-2020/