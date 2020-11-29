Fourth Annual 2020 Business Lighting Contest to Take Place in Wellington

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce and the Wellington Colorado Main Streets Program are hosting and co-sponsoring the 4th Annual 2020 Business Lighting Contest to bring holiday cheer to Wellington and brighten up businesses at night.

All businesses are encouraged to participate and help make the community festive for the holiday season. The lighting contest aims to bring together Wellington businesses, organizations, and the community for fun and camaraderie.

There will be prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for business entries, which will be judged on various criteria, including use of lights, overall appearance, workmanship, and originality. Entries must be returned by mail to Wellington Chamber at PO Box 1500, Wellington, CO 80549 by Wednesday, December 16 at the latest, with final judging taking place by 5 pm on Wednesday, December 17.

Winners will be contacted by Wednesday, December 30.

For more information regarding the fourth Annual 2020 Business Lighting Contest, including the entry form, visit: https://www.facebook.com/wellingtonmainstreet/photos/a.517064891970115/1342415526101710/