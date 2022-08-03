Fort Collins Connexion Named 4th Fastest Internet Service Provider in the Nation

Fort Collins Connexion, Fort Collins’ own municipality-owned internet service provider was recognized as the 4th fastest internet service provider (ISP) in the nation in a recent article by PCMag.com.

Since breaking ground in November 2018, Connexion has been focused on giving the community equal access to fast, affordable internet. Created by and for the Fort Collins community, Connexion is ready to usher in the next generation of technology – keeping the community future-proofed.

“We’re proud to be among the top 5 internet service providers in the nation. We’ve worked hard to help bridge a digital gap we recognized in Fort Collins,” said Chad Crager, Executive Director of Connexion. “There’s more to do, and we’re ready to grow with and for Fort Collins.”

Utilizing their native internet speed test, PCMag tested thousands of internet service providers across the country including local services, like Connexion, as well as larger corporations.

“It is what we have dubbed the PCMag Speed Index (PSI). Using that indicator, we can directly compare ISPs,” said author Eric Griffith.

To celebrate this milestone of service, Connexion will be giving away a basket of local goodies to one lucky customer on August 12! Check out their social media profiles on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn for more information.

There are two ways to get Connexions 100% fiber-optic internet into your home and/or business in Fort Collins. If you are in a serviceable area, use this portal to sign up for Connexion service, select your packages, and schedule installation – or call us for assistance at 970-212 2900. To track current construction or be notified when your area is available for Connexion service, visit the Construction Map on the Connexion website.