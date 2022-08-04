Today’s Weather: 8/4/22

August 4, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 5 63 97 62
Berthoud 0 65 96 64
Fort Collins 0 64 96 64
Greeley 0 62 98 63
Laporte 0 64 94 64
Livermore 5 66 91 62
Loveland 0 67 96 65
Red Feather Lakes 0 62 80 61
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 7 64 94 64
Wellington 5 66 95 62
Windsor 0 64 97 62
*As of August 4, 2022 7:45am

