Today’s Weather: 8/4/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|5
|63
|97
|62
|Berthoud
|0
|65
|96
|64
|Fort Collins
|0
|64
|96
|64
|Greeley
|0
|62
|98
|63
|Laporte
|0
|64
|94
|64
|Livermore
|5
|66
|91
|62
|Loveland
|0
|67
|96
|65
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|62
|80
|61
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|7
|64
|94
|64
|Wellington
|5
|66
|95
|62
|Windsor
|0
|64
|97
|62
|*As of August 4, 2022 7:45am
