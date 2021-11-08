Fort Collins’ First Luxury Spa Opens in Old Town

The Woodhouse, a high-end day spa, is now open in Fort Collins. The new spa is located at the corner of Linden and Willow Streets.

After two years in the works, owners John and Dana Weiss are thrilled to see their new business venture open. “New construction and COVID-19 definitely impacted our original plans, but with perseverance and patience, we are excited to bring the Woodhouse experience to the Northern Colorado region,” said Dana Weiss, president, and owner of Woodhouse Fort Collins.

Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, The Woodhouse Spa operates as a high-end day spa franchise that brings a resort experience to a neighborhood setting. The brand prides itself on providing its guests with a tranquil and transformational spa experience with well-appointed amenities, luxurious relaxation spaces, high-end retail, and several signature services such as the Woodhouse Signature Sculpt Facial, Calming Retreat Massage, Black Sand Body Rejuvenation Wrap, Holistic Pedicure and Meditative Mood Soak.

“The Woodhouse Spa gives us a chance to bring very special luxury personal care experiences to the community we have been a part of for so long,” said John Weiss, vice president and owner of Woodhouse Fort Collins.

The Woodhouse Spa Fort Collins kicked off its start with a Grand Opening Event, Saturday, October 23.

“We are a true escape,” commented Audrey Murphy, general manager of the Old Town location. “I am excited to offer people a place where everything outside of our luxury spa gets to just melt and fade away.”

More information can be found at fortcollins.woodhousespas.com. They are also on Facebook and Instagram.

