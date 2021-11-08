The Colorado Boulevard Trail Extension is Complete, Opens to The Public

The Town of Windsor has completed the extension of the Colorado Boulevard Trail. It is now open and located along County Road 13/Colorado Boulevard and Highway 392. The Colorado Boulevard Trail is a half-mile hiking and biking trail adding to Windsor’s 40 plus miles of trails and over 400 acres of open space.

“Increasing options for non-motorized access to outdoor spaces and giving our residents options to enjoy nature in Windsor is a priority for us,” said Wade Willis, manager of Windsor’s Open Space and Trails. “This trail and the bridge over the Poudre River is one of the major pieces adding to our robust trail system. The trail and the bridge are a vital connection for our community and neighborhoods along Colorado Blvd.”

The completion of the Colorado Boulevard Trail extension and the bridge over the Poudre River supports Windsor’s efforts to create a low-stress walk and bicycle network giving residents additional access to outdoor recreation, schools, retail, restaurants, and downtown. This section also develops two new loops, a three-mile or four-mile depending on the route, utilizing the trails at Kyger Open Space and along the Poudre River.

For more information about the trails in Windsor’s, visit www.recreationliveshere.com/trails and to view interactive maps of the trails, visit the website.

