Fort Collins’ Grace Upon Grace Project Awarded $10,000 to Support Chronic Period Poverty

Thanks to the communities’ support, Fort Collin’s Grace Upon Grace Project was officially awarded a $10,000 donation from Fort Collins Insurance. Grace Upon Grace Project is a local organization dedicated to providing under-served families and infants with diapers, wipes, and period products to live and grow with grace and dignity while addressing the roots of social inequities.

The $10,000 donation will fund the launch of the Project’s Northern Colorado Program which supports students experiencing chronic period poverty in their community who wouldn’t otherwise have access to these needed items by providing them three-month period kits. These funds will also help launch Grace Upon Grace Projects pilot program to equitable access to period products in school bathrooms.

Jackie Jackson, an agent with Fort Collins Insurance, originally received a $5,000 donation for Grace Upon Grace Project thanks to a submission process with Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® through their 2022 Make More Happen™ Awards. A story of their local partnership was featured on the official Make More Happen microsite, agentgiving.com/Fort-Collins-Insurance, where Fort Collins Insurance had the opportunity to raise an additional $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit. Together with the community, the goal was met increasing the total donation to $10,000 for Grace Upon Grace Project!

Throughout 2022, Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award, and Liberty Mutual® and Safeco Insurance® will donate up to $370,000 to the nonprofits supported by independent insurance agents. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit, along with a photo of a project they participated in.