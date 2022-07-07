Northern Colorado News Radio Update: July 7, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here is your July 7th update.

——

The Adopt-a-Neighbor program is now in the full swing of summer but your neighbors, need your help.

The program is looking for volunteers for Errand running, Yard work, Minor outdoor home repairs, and other things like walking a pet.

Visit engage.fcgov.com/getinvolved to sign up as a volunteer.

—

A new pizza restaurant has opened in Old Town Fort Collins.

Bryan Baker, Owner of The Corner Slice of Steamboat Springs has signed a contract for a 5-year lease inside the Northern Hotel, located at 172 N College Ave, in Fort Collins. The Old Town location was formerly Spoons.

The Corner Slice will employ 6 – 10 full-time employees and will offer pizza, beers on tap, full bar service, and occasional music. A portion of the proceeds benefit local charity.

The Corner Slice opened on July 1st.

—-

A trifecta of solo comedy performances arrive at The Lincoln Center’s Magnolia Theater this July 28-30. THE BOOK OF MORON, H@PPYVILLE and STAND-UP JESUS make up the hilarious line-up for the first SUMMER SOLO COMEDY FESTIVAL in Ft. Collins.

All three comedies have toured extensively throughout the country but the actors/playwrights are home-grown Coloradans, Robert Dubac and Dave Shirley.

Advance tickets are $25, $30 at the door. Bundle ticket prices are $44 for any two performances and $66 for all three shows. Tickets are available at lctix.com.