Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity ReStore Announces Earth Day Grand Re-Opening

Newly Renovated Store Offers Secondhand Shopping in Support of Affordable Homeownership



The Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity ReStore, located at 4001 S. Taft Hill Road in Fort Collins, will celebrate Earth Day (April 22) with a grand reopening. Since 2001, the ReStore has worked to keep high-quality furniture, building supplies, and household goods out of the landfill, while providing revenue to support Habitat’s construction efforts. Last fall, the ReStore received a grant from Thrivent to renovate the space, including new landscaping, signage, and department layouts.

“The ReStore is critical to Habitat’s mission of creating affordable homeownership opportunities for local families,” said Matthew Morris, ReStore general manager. “I think that both new customers and returning customers will be excited to see the new look and feel of the ReStore knowing that their purchases will continue to do good for our community and our planet.”

The grand reopening events include a VIP ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning and a storewide 30% off sale that runs through Saturday. Customers will also get a chance to see the new, pollinator-friendly landscaping designed in partnership with the Fort Collins Audubon Society, and shop hand-curated furniture and home décor items at “The Shed,” a mini-boutique located inside the store.

“The grand reopening celebrates so much more than just a renovation of the space,” said Kristin Candella, Executive Director and CEO of Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity. “Increasing the funding capacity of the ReStore means that we can serve more families and build more homes per year. This need is critical, especially in the current housing market.”

Last month, Habitat raised the walls for the first full home sponsored by the ReStore, which will house a family of five.

More information on the ReStore can be found at fortcollinshabitat.org/restore.