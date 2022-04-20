Today’s Weather: 4/20/22

April 20, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny. High 72F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see a few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 22 50 72 38
Berthoud 2 45 74 40
Fort Collins 9 47 72 40
Greeley 3 48 73 39
Laporte 7 48 71 39
Livermore 0 41 50 31
Loveland 4 48 73 40
Red Feather Lakes 10 34 53 32
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 6 39 56 36
Wellington 13 48 70 37
Windsor 5 49 73 39
*As of April 20, 2022 7:45am

