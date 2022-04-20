Today’s Weather: 4/20/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny. High 72F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight we’ll see a few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|22
|50
|72
|38
|Berthoud
|2
|45
|74
|40
|Fort Collins
|9
|47
|72
|40
|Greeley
|3
|48
|73
|39
|Laporte
|7
|48
|71
|39
|Livermore
|0
|41
|50
|31
|Loveland
|4
|48
|73
|40
|Red Feather Lakes
|10
|34
|53
|32
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|39
|56
|36
|Wellington
|13
|48
|70
|37
|Windsor
|5
|49
|73
|39
|*As of April 20, 2022 7:45am
