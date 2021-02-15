Fort Collins Students Win National Science Bowl Regionals, Advance to Nationals

A team of middle school students from Fort Collins have won their regional competition for the 2021 National Science Bowl and will compete in the National Finals this spring.

The National Science Bowl (NSB) brings thousands of middle and high school students nationwide together to compete in a fast-paced question-and-answer format where they work to solve technical problems and answer questions on a multitude of science disciplines ranging from biology, chemistry, Earth and space science, physics and math. The team that won their qualifying regional competition and will be advancing to the National Finals are from Preston Middle School in Fort Collins.

A series of regional middle school and high school tournaments are being held nationwide since January through March. Preliminary rounds will be held throughout April for all regional champions in order to determine the top 32 teams who will participate in the Elimination Tournament of the National Finals.

The Elimination Tournament will be held virtually on Saturday, May 8 for middle school teams and Saturday, May 22 for high school teams. All schools who win regionals will receive $500 for their schools’ STEM activities.

The top 32 teams will receive additional funds for their schools depending on how far they advance through the tournament with the top two teams receiving a total of $5,000 for their schools. Over 315,000 students have participated in the NSB in its 30-year history as it is one of the nation’s largest science competitions.

Over 14,700 students compete in the NSB every year. The NSB Finals competition is managed by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science.