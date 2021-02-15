Peak Serum, Inc. Appoints Michael Dodge as Interim CEO

Peak Serum, Inc.’s current global director of sales Michael Dodge has been chosen as Peak’s interim CEO as Thomas Kutrubes has been removed.

Michael has over 20 years of experience in the life science industry working in both domestic and international markets. He has worked with Peak since May of 2019.

“During this time of change, it is important that Peak has a CEO in place that has the experience and industry knowledge to ensure Peak’s customers receive the highest level of service,” said chief restructuring officer and Trustee at Peak, Jay Roderick. “Dodge has proven to me that he is capable, driven, and professionally qualified to assume this crucial role,” Jay said.

Peak Serum, Inc. is a privately owned and independent supplier of life science laboratory products and serums for cGMP and clinical trail research and diagnostics applications. Peak has expanded its portfolio since 2019 which no includes private-tabled liquid handling and tissue culture products as well as nitrile gloves.

For more information regarding Peak Serum, Inc., visit: www.peakfbs.com