Four New Statewide Transfer Agreements Launched by Colorado Department of Higher Education

The Colorado Department of Higher Education has launched four new statewide transfer articulation agreements in computer science, dance, journalism, and public health to provide students to earn associate degrees with “designation” and then transfer into a relating bachelor’s degree program.

The agreements were approved by the Colorado Commission on Higher Education (CCHE) and developed by faculty at two and four-year public colleges and universities statewide. The launch of these agreements increases the number of statewide transfer articulation agreements from 34 to 38.

“We recognize that the approval of these agreements will enable students to pursue and complete higher education and at a lower cost, a critical factor in the sustainability of our post-pandemic economy,” said Tom McGimpsey, chair of CCHE.

Students who utilize the agreements will accumulate fewer credits while completing the bachelor’s degree, ultimately cutting costs. Furthermore, this will allow the state’s master plan of 66 percent adult postsecondary educational attainment by 2025 more achievable.

The computer science transfer pathway is the first statewide transfer agreement with the Colorado School of Mines. The opportunity to increase access to the Mines program for students at community colleges statewide came to Tracy Camp, professor and head of the computer science department.

“Colorado School of Mines is working hard to make it easier for community college students to transfer to Mines, and we are excited to participate in the new statewide transfer articulation agreement in computer science,” said Richard C. Holz, provost, and professor at Colorado School of Mines. “This is the first statewide transfer pathway to Mines, but it won’t be the last — we look forward to participating in more transfer agreements in the future,” Richard said.

The academic pathways were developed by faculty across the state however, academic advisors and transfer coordinators also provided insight into the needs and experiences of students who are considering transferring.

“Bringing faculty and academic advisors together made these new agreements stronger and better for students,” said Chris Rasmussen, CDHE senior director of academic pathways and innovation.

For more information regarding The Colorado Department of Higher Education, visit: https://highered.colorado.gov