Frameworks Timber Drops Timber from Name, Shifts Focus to Custom Homes and Remodels 

Fort Collins-based custom home builder known for many years as Frameworks Timber has officially dropped Timber from its name. The name change accompanies a shift in focus for the home builder from primarily timber-framed homes to all types of construction methods.

“Our rebrand is a sign of our evolution as a custom home builder in Northern Colorado. We call ourselves Frameworks, and we can build literally anything our customers can dream up,” said Adrian Jones, Frameworks Owner and Founder. “We don’t need to limit ourselves to timber framing, however it’s still a core competency of ours.”

For more than 25 years, Frameworks has built a positive reputation in the Northern Colorado building industry and is known for its high quality of work, building intelligence, and great character. What started as a small building company specializing in stick-framing, evolved into a purely timber-frame builder and now has evolved again into a fully custom home builder and remodeling company that prides itself on bringing its clients’ dream home vision to life.

In addition to the name change, Frameworks recently opened a storefront in the heart of Old Town Fort Collins at #3 Old Town Square.

“We are craftsmen, builders, architects, and designers committed to revolutionizing environments and relationships. The environments we create are in service to timeless patterns of form, space, light, and material.”

Visit www.HomesByFrameworks.com to explore the updated website and brand and stop by 3 Old Town Square, Suite 8 in Old Town Fort Collins to see the new Frameworks office.

Frameworks is a custom home builder and remodeler serving Colorado’s front range and Southern Wyoming. They are a team of craftsmen, builders, architects, and designers with a proven track record of revolutionizing environments and relationships with their clients. Their intentional design and build process coupled with their investment management strategy ensure all the details of their custom builds are in line with their client’s visions and budgets. The Frameworks team’s attention to detail and care during the building process has been praised by the Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming communities. To learn more, visit www.HomesByFrameworks.com.





