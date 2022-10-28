Houska Automotive is Looking for Blood This Halloween

Friday, October 28, 7 am – 1 pm

This time of year is made for pumpkin-flavored treats, costumes, and colorful leaves, but it’s also time for the annual Houska Automotive Blood Drive! In its 21st year, the blood drive will take place on Friday, October 28 from 7 am to 1 pm at the Garth Englund Blood Center, located at 1025 Pennock Place in Fort Collins. All who donate are encouraged to come in costume. To sign up or for more information call 970-482-0156 or visit houskaautomotive.com/.

“Donating blood takes only minutes and one pint of blood could potentially save three lives,” said Dennis Houska, owner, and president of Houska Automotive. “We hope doing this around Halloween makes it fun and inspires people to sign up to donate.”

There is even further incentive to donate. Participants who donate a pint of blood will receive a gift card for a pint of ale at Coopersmith’s Pub & Brewing. An easy trade of a pint for a pint. Plus, each person who donates will be entered for a chance to win a free set of four Goodyear tires.

“Halloween at UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Center has always been a special day for us,” said UCHealth Blood Donor Recruiter, Joe Dunn. “We have partnered with Houska for many years on hosting a blood drive. Every year, the community comes out in full force, many dressed up in their finest Halloween costumes.”

To be eligible to give blood, donors must be at least 18 years old, or 17 with a parent’s permission, and show photo identification. New donors must weigh at least 120 pounds and be in good health. Donors are also advised to eat something before their appointment. Mugs will be providing burritos and coffee to all donors.

Last year the Houska Automotive Blood Drive collected 67 units of blood. That had the potential of saving 201 lives. Blood donations stay local, meaning donors are helping others in their own community.

Donating blood has been a longtime commitment for the Houska family and is just one of the many ways they give back to the community. Dennis began donating blood at the Garth Englund Blood Center in 1978. The Houska Automotive Annual Blood Drive has brought in more than 755 blood donations and new donors since it started.

Houska Automotive is a multi-generational business, with Dennis Houska as the second-generation owner and current president of Houska Automotive. For three generations, Houska Automotive has taken care of cars and their owners, with a firm conviction that Fort Collins is one of the best places to live and raise a family. For more information about Houska Automotive, visit the Houska Automotive website at houskaautomotive.com.