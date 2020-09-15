Free De-escalation Training Webinar and Video Learnings Available for Fort Collins Businesses

The City of Fort Collins Economic Health Office is hosting a free de-escalation training for businesses and front-line staff Wednesday, September 16 from 9:30 am to 11 am in response to modifications regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The de-escalation training will consist of a moderated panel with four local business owners who have demonstrated excellent customer communications and conflict management throughout the pandemic. Nora Burns will be the moderator for the panel, interviewing each business owner so that they can share best practices and real-life scenarios.

The panel discussion is open to all businesses within Fort Collins that may be experiencing increased issues with customer compliance and general conflict due to the new public health orders brought on by the pandemic. Participants of the discussion are encouraged to listen and ask questions.

Businesses within Fort Collins will have access to the recorded version of the panel discussion so that they may view it at a later time. Additionally, business leaders will also have access to a series of Front-Line Micro Training videos that can be used to train customer-facing staff through situations involving face-covering mandates and other implemented modifications.

For more information regarding the De-escalation Training Webinar and Video Learnings or to Register for the event, visit: https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/CcB3S8