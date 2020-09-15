Funding from Nature in the City 2021 grant cycle is now available for projects that improve habitat and connect people to nature.

The grants aim to fund planning projects up to a total of $5,000, with a free virtual Q&A session taking place Wednesday, September 30 at 5:30 pm. Applications for the Dream it Up planning grant are required to be submitted before Monday, November 2.

Applications will become available online beginning Tuesday, September 15. Funding awards will assist in transforming ideas into ready-to-go projects, helping groups form partnerships, discover and overcome early challenges and gain input and buy-in from the community the project will serve.

Planning grants aid in improving the quality of projects and ease implementation. One example of this is a planning grant resulting in a professional, community-approved native plant landscape plan.

Other examples of planning grant elements include:

Hiring a landscape designer to create plans

Limited outreach supplies (e.g. snacks, maps, flip charts, and pens for brainstorming meetings)

Doing a feasibility study (i.e. a process that explores the options and costs)

Potential project ideas are as follows:

Native-habitat gardens

Turf conversions

Nature play areas

Outdoor classrooms/gathering spaces

Mini habitat/pollinator restorations

U nique ideas

For more information regarding the Nature in the City Dream It Up: Planning Grants, visit: www.fcgov.com/natureinthecity/apply