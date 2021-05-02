Free Safety Course Included with Motorcycle Purchases

Fort Collins Motorsports (FCMS), in partnership with Indian® Motorcycle of Fort Collins (IMOFC), has announced it will offer a free safety course to riders (valued at $250) with the purchase of any new make or model motorcycle from its dealership.

“Safe riding should always be a priority, and we’re excited to have an opportunity to tap into our IMRG network so that we can offer this course for free to customers,” said Jeff Sroufe, general manager of Fort Collins Motorsports. “With May being Motorcycle Safety Month, we want to ensure all of our fellow riders are equipped with knowledge of important skills to help them ‘live to ride and ride to live’ while on the open roads.”

With two dates to choose from, on May 8 and August 14, 2021, the safety course event will take place on-site at the IMOFC dealership (1800 SE Frontage Rd., Fort Collins, Colorado 80525). During the four-hour safety course, expert training will be provided by a local police officer and certified motorcycle instructor, who also acts as VP and safety director of the Northern Colorado Indian® Motorcycle Riders Group (NOCO IMRG).

Designed for every level of motorcycle rider experience, the course will cover key safety topics in a real-world style setting. Safety topics include threshold braking, obstacle avoidance, slow speed precision, and more. Each course has been organized into a three-part format, starting with an educational ‘Listen & Learn’ segment, followed by a live demonstration to ‘Watch & Learn,’ and ending with a supervised ‘Ride & Learn’ practice session.

Upon making a qualifying motorcycle purchase, riders will receive access to register for the course through an exclusive direct link. FCMS is also offering the educational (Listen & Learn) segment as a complimentary video download for those pending or without a purchase to ‘Ride Fear Free’ at www.indianmotorcycleoffortcollins.com/ridefreeRSVP.

DISCLAIMER: A completed liability waiver and valid Motorcycle Endorsement will be required for course admittance. The ‘Road Survival Training’ course is supplementary to other training courses and is not MSF Approved (completion of the ‘Road Survival Training’ course does not earn a Motorcycle Endorsement). Participants will need to come prepared with individual helmets and safety gear to use during the ‘Ride & Learn’ portion of the course.

Learn more about Indian® Motorcycle of Fort Collins at www.indianmotorcycleoffortcollins.com. To learn more about Fort Collins Motorsports, visit www.fortcollinsmotorsports.com.