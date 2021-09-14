Good Day Pharmacy CEO Among Those Honored at Women of Distinction Awards

Each year a Colorado publication known as BizWest holds its ‘Women of Distinction’ awards to honor leading women in business, government, and nonprofits who enrich Colorado with their leadership, entrepreneurship, and mentorship. On Thursday, August 26th, Good Day Pharmacy CEO, Vicki Einhellig, was honored along with ten other women at this year’s awards program. The Women of Distinction selection committee received more than 130 worthy nominations.

Vicki Einhellig, who came to Good Day in 1992 to work alongside her cousin and business owner, David Lamb, said during her award speech that she would not be where she is today had he not taken a chance on her. Vicki became the pharmacy manager at Good Day’s Loveland location in 1993, COO in 1996, and now CEO as of 2019. She also stated during her speech that she owes much of her success to her talented and hard-working team, but her team admits that Vicki is more deserving of this award than she realizes. “Pharmacists are the most accessible health professional, and these past 1.5 years, Vicki did everything humanly possible to completely switch gears and expand covid testing and covid vaccination to our Good Day customers and the communities we serve,” said Karen Price, Marketing Director for Good Day Pharmacy.

When asked about the impact of the coronavirus during her Women of Distinction interview, Vicki stated “…our teams inspired me every day. It was my honor to walk alongside the selfless providers, from direct-care providers, county and state health departments, and our teams, who supported each other and our communities.”

Today, Vicki leads a team of more than 140 employees at community pharmacy locations in Ft. Collins, Loveland, Eaton, Greeley, Johnstown, Longmont, Wellington, and Yuma, plus a long-term care pharmacy, a central location that assists the community pharmacies with special services like Good Daypacks multi-dose packaging, a Good Day Breast Care Center, and the corporate office team.

Vicki states that her almost 30 years at Good Day Pharmacy have provided her exceptional opportunities to serve Northern Colorado communities and to influence the impact of pharmacy within the healthcare system. Vicki is currently vice-chair of Independent Pharmacy Cooperative, sits on the National Community Pharmacists’ Association’s long-term care advisory committee and long-term care steering committee. She served on the Colorado Board of Pharmacy in 2015 and 2016 and was an RxPlus board member from 2009 to 2017. Under Vicki’s leadership, Good Day Pharmacy has won NCPA’s NICE Innovation Award in 2018 and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Association’s 2019 Excellence in Innovation Award and has been recognized for other notable achievements such as BizWest’s Mercury 100 fastest-growing private companies and Colorado’s Top 50 Family-Owned Companies.

Good Day Pharmacy is an independent, pharmacist-owned company employing more than 140 Colorado residents. Principals are David Lamb, Vicki Einhellig, and Nancy Lamb. Based in Loveland, CO, the company has been in business since 1985, providing community pharmacies and personal, face-to-face service. Good Day strives to live out its mission each day: “We believe the best healthcare is based on relationships and delivered locally. We listen, innovate, and work together to meet the needs of our communities.”