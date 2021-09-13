Happening in Wellington: Spargetoberfest, WOW, and Cruise Night

Annie Lindgren

North Forty News

What is happening this week in Wellington? Read on to find out!

Spargetoberfest 5K time is upon us! Saturday, September 18, starting at 9 am. You can sign up for the event up until the day of. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spargetoberfest-5k-tickets-153239831461

Spargetoberfest is a 5K Rin/Walk to Support the Wellington American Legion and the Wellington-Waverly Kiwanis Club. 100% of Proceeds go to local veterans and ensure every youth has an opportunity to participate in athletic programs.

There is a whole lot of fun scheduled for this day, including games, food, and music, after the 5K. Their committee announced the dunk tank line-up, so take note if you have a hankering to dunk any of these participants.

11:00 am, Mayor Troy Hamman

11:30 am, Dennis Hipsag (who you may know from Facebook)

12:00 pm, Deputy Fire Marshall Everett Pettit

12:30 pm, Matt Beeners, owner of Fitness1

1:00 pm Nic Redavid, Branch Manager at Meridian

1:30 pm John Kummrow, Integrated Physiotherapy

2:00 pm Brandon Neckle of Old Colorado Brewing Company

2:30 pm Wayne Stober, Spargetoberfest Director of Fun

To learn more, or get registered, visa https://www.spargetoberfest.com

Wellington Cruise Night is happening September 14, 2021. Did you know that Wellington has a Cruise night? On the second Tuesday of every month, folks meet at 5 pm at Taco Johns. The event goes on for 3 hours, with the biggest turnout around 6:30 pm. All years, makes, and models of vehicles are welcome. You can find out more on their Facebook page by looking up Wellington Cruise Night.

Women of Wellington, hosted by the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce, is happening September 15, 2021, at Sparge Brewing, from 6 pm to 8 pm. Join to learn about Rich and Leslie Efird’s journey into brewery ownership, and the great things they are doing in the community. Attendees will receive a tour of the brewery. Dill’s Maine Lobster Shack food truck will be there for the event. The address is 3999 GW Bush Avenue. All genders are welcome.

The 2021 Main Street Market was a success! And, the committee is looking for your feedback on what could make it better. If you attended the Market, please fill out this survey.

https://form.jotform.com/212446897694170

Huge thanks to all who attended. Feedback from vendors and downtown business owners was positive. The nine-week Farmers Market event, held on Thursday evenings, brought a lot of people to downtown Wellington. There were family-friendly special events every week making for a great excuse to get out.

The committee that helped put this event on comprised of Kelly Carol, Gary Green, Emma Hanson, Sarah Braun, Erin Jerome, Adrienne McCormick, Hannah Poch, Shirrell Tietz, Mario Quinonez, Linda Stoddard, and Annie Lindgren. Thank you all for your volunteer hours, and your commitment to making this first-year event for the Wellington Main Street Program successful.

Planning for next year’s Market is underway. Venders can sign up as early as January 2022. The committee plans to change the dates and times for the Thursday night Market to allow for a later season. For more information, visit https://wellingtonmainstreet.org/mainstreetmarket.

If you have news from Wellington that you would like to share, reach out to Annie at alindgren@northfortynews.com.