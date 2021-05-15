Greeley Stampede Foundation Awards $52,500 in Scholarships

Each year the Greeley Stampede Foundation awards scholarships to Northern Colorado high school seniors to support our community and students pursuing higher education. Since the Foundation began the program, more than $585,000 in scholarships have been awarded, with $52,500 this year.
Recipients were selected based on their outstanding academic results, school involvement, leadership in the community, and plans to further their education. The selected 2021 Greeley Stampede Foundation High School Academic Scholarship recipients represent 11 Weld County High Schools with each student receiving $2,500. The Foundation Board is proud to help these community-minded students build a bright future for themselves and, as a result, our community.
For the seventh year, one college-level rodeo scholarship was awarded based on academic results and competitive level with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. The 2021 recipient is Amanda Terrell who attends Northeastern Junior College and is pursuing a major in Agriculture Communications.
The 2021 recipients include:
|Miranda Crisp
Eaton High School
|Phoenix Espinoza
University High School
|Jolie Foslien
Greeley West High School
|Lanie Freeland
Greeley Central High School
|Dominic Gittlein
Fredrick High School
|Lily Helzer
Platte Valley High School
|Robert Jones
Frontier Academy
|Alexander Juenemann
Erie High School
|Graciela Leal
Roosevelt High School
|Will Loecke
Roosevelt High School
|Armando Maqueda Garcia
Greeley Central High School
|Lucas Moir
Greeley Central High School
|Colton Pettit
Highland High School
|Aurora Rangel
Frederick High School
|Bridget Ryan
Valley High School
|Jon Schmidt
Platte Valley High School
|Nydia Strohm Salazar
Northridge High School
|Owen teVelde
Erie High School
|Kate Timothy
Greeley West High School
|Jesiah Wight
Eaton High School
|Amanda Terrell
NJC CollegeRodeo Scholarship
From everyone at the Greeley Stampede and the Stampede Foundation, we congratulate the recipients of the 2021 Academic Scholarship.
ABOUT THE GREELEY STAMPEDE: The Greeley Stampede, a 501(c)4 nonprofit corporation, is Colorado’s premiere summer western celebration. 99thAnnual Greeley Stampede presented by JBS runs June 24-July 4. For more information about the Greeley Stampede visit www.greeleystampede.org.
