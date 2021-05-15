Greeley Stampede Foundation Awards $52,500 in Scholarships

Each year the Greeley Stampede Foundation awards scholarships to Northern Colorado high school seniors to support our community and students pursuing higher education. Since the Foundation began the program, more than $585,000 in scholarships have been awarded, with $52,500 this year.

Recipients were selected based on their outstanding academic results, school involvement, leadership in the community, and plans to further their education. The selected 2021 Greeley Stampede Foundation High School Academic Scholarship recipients represent 11 Weld County High Schools with each student receiving $2,500. The Foundation Board is proud to help these community-minded students build a bright future for themselves and, as a result, our community.

For the seventh year, one college-level rodeo scholarship was awarded based on academic results and competitive level with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. The 2021 recipient is Amanda Terrell who attends Northeastern Junior College and is pursuing a major in Agriculture Communications.

The 2021 recipients include:

Miranda Crisp

Eaton High School Phoenix Espinoza

University High School Jolie Foslien

Greeley West High School Lanie Freeland

Greeley Central High School Dominic Gittlein

Fredrick High School Lily Helzer

Platte Valley High School Robert Jones

Frontier Academy Alexander Juenemann

Erie High School Graciela Leal

Roosevelt High School Will Loecke

Roosevelt High School Armando Maqueda Garcia

Greeley Central High School Lucas Moir

Greeley Central High School Colton Pettit

Highland High School Aurora Rangel

Frederick High School Bridget Ryan

Valley High School Jon Schmidt

Platte Valley High School Nydia Strohm Salazar

Northridge High School Owen teVelde Erie High School Kate Timothy

Greeley West High School Jesiah Wight

Eaton High School Amanda Terrell

NJC CollegeRodeo Scholarship

From everyone at the Greeley Stampede and the Stampede Foundation, we congratulate the recipients of the 2021 Academic Scholarship.

