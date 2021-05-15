TDS Donates $1,000 to ChildSafe Colorado

In recognition of the 35 years ChildSafe Colorado has been providing hope and healing to children who suffer from abuse and neglect, TDS recently donated $1,000 to this comprehensive, community-based organization.

To provide a more child-safe environment, TDS employees also volunteered their time to rake, landscape, and clean the grounds of the ChildSafe Colorado headquarters in Fort Collins.

“With April being Child Abuse Prevention Month, at TDS we wanted to show our support and appreciation for all that ChildSafe Colorado does to break the cycle and heal the trauma resulting from childhood abuse and neglect,” said TDS’ Kathryn Shiverdecker, senior administrator of field marketing.

“Our goal with our donation is to help ChildSafe Colorado continue to bring awareness to this issue and provide the tools needed to combat it,” she said. TDS is committed to playing a small part in improving the lives of those who reside in our communities.