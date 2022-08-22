Half Fast Subs Opens Second Location in the Heart of Fort Collins 

Half Fast Subs opened the doors of its second location across from CSU’s historic main campus in Fort Collins on August 19, marking the sandwich shop’s first expansion outside of Boulder, where it has become a community institution.

“After decades of success thanks to Boulder residents and CU students, we knew it was finally time to share the love,” Half Fast Subs Owner Fred Liskowski said. “Fort Collins has amazing community spirit, a lively CSU student body, and a growing local food and beer scene. We knew it would be the perfect place to expand our beloved sandwich shop.”

Half Fast has earned the title of “largest sub-menu in the country” with more than 100 sandwiches that will now include three, CSU-specific options: The Ram Green Turkey (with lots of guac and sprouts), The Ram Fam Sammy (loaded with turkey, ham, and bacon) and the Sonny (named after famed CSU football coach, Sonny Lubick).

And don’t worry, CSU students. The legendary Half Fast 32oz cocktail pitchers will make their way to Fort Collins too. Whether you choose the Strong Island, Slurricane, or the Megarita, the phrase “Want to grab a pitcher” will soon become an integral part of the Fort Collins college pregame vocabulary.

To celebrate the opening weekend, Half Fast gave 10% off Friday through Sunday sales to CSU’s Title IX Fund, which supports the university’s nine women’s athletic programs. There also was a packed schedule of events and promotions:

Friday, August 19: On opening day, Half Fast handed out holographic stickers to the first 100 customers, aka “superfans”, who walked through the doors. People were encouraged to slap that sticker on something handy because anyone who showed it at the register receives 15% off everything at Half Fast for the rest of 2022.

Saturday, August 20: CSU cheerleaders and members of the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate the first weekend lunch period with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Sunday, August 21: Fort Collins’ Horse and Dragon Brewing helped wrap up opening weekend celebrations by handing out lots of swag and goodies to Half Fast Fort Collins guests. All Horse and Dragon draft beer was $3.50 all day.

Half Fast Subs’ second location is located in the heart of Fort Collins at 649 S. College Avenue, Unit B. It will be open Sundays from 10:30 am – 10 pm, Mondays through Wednesdays from 10:30 am – 11 pm and Thursdays through Saturdays from 10:30 am – Midnight. Happy Hour will be celebrated every day from 3 pm – 6p m with deals on sandwiches, beers, and pitchers.