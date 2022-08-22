Draft Land Use Regulations Released

City of Fort Collins will Improve Housing Capacity, Choice, and Affordability

The City of Fort Collins has released a draft of proposed land use regulations and is offering a range of engagement opportunities prior to Council consideration of adoption in October 2022.

These proposed changes are the first phase of a significant revision to the City’s Land Use Code and are focused on improving housing capacity, choice, and affordability.

Community members can participate in the public review process in several different ways:

Public (Virtual) Workshops: Staff will provide an overview of the proposed land use changes and seek input from community members. All are encouraged and welcome to attend. The workshops will also include opportunities for discussion and Q&A. Sessions will be recorded and posted online following the workshops. Zoom links will be posted prior to the meetings at fcgov.com/LUCupdates. Monday, August 22 | 6 pm Wednesday, September. 7 | 6 pm Thursday, September 22 | 6 pm Monday, October 24 | 6 pm



Office Hours – City staff is available for virtual or in-person meetings to discuss the proposed code changes and answer questions. Community members with property-specific questions, development professionals, and residents with specific housing topics they’d like to discuss in detail are encouraged to attend. These sessions are intended to provide a more casual environment for dialogue and exploration of the proposed code changes. To sign up for office hours, visit fcgov.com/LUC-RSVP.

Online Comments – The draft land use regulations are available on the project website. An online comment form is also available to share thoughts, ideas, and questions.

To review draft land use regulations and share comments, visit fcgov.com/LUCupdates.