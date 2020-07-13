Health Care Careers Center Gets Half-Million Dollar Donation

Camille Gonzales

The Noel Barrett Shuler Foundation has pledged $500,000 to help Front Range Community College build its new Health Care Careers Center (HCCC) in Fort Collins. This investment will fund a simulation suite where students can practice their skills in high-tech training mannequins. This donation is the largest donation to date for FRCC’s new facility, which is set to open in August.

“Dr. Barry Shuler created his foundation to support the varied interests he had during his lifetime,” said Mark Driscoll, chair of the board of advisers for the Shuler Foundation. “His primary focus is to make a difference in the lives of young people and to support education at all levels. The foundation’s support of the Health Care Careers Center at FRCC is a perfect fit for Dr. Shuler’s intent.”

The center will fill a critical need for the community by providing highly qualified nurses and health care professionals for the growing population in northern Colorado. The two-story, 62,500 square-foot building will provide a centralized, technology-rich learning environment within a state-of-the-art facility for all of the college’s health-related and nursing programs.

The building—called Grays Peak—will be the primary training center for more than 900 students studying health-related fields at the college.

PHOTO BY HASELDEN CONSTRUCTION: Architectural renderings of the new Grays Peak building

This donation will help fund the creation of a simulation suite equipped with high and mid-fidelity mannequins for use by students in FRCC’s health care programs, such as nursing and emergency medical services. The suite will allow for much-needed interdisciplinary collaboration among the college’s health-related programs. It will also provide debrief rooms for post-simulation reflection. The new “Noel Barrett Shuler Foundation Simulation Suite” will also include practice rooms where individual students—or small groups—can work on their skills.

“Our new facility will help us meet Colorado’s need for highly-skilled health care professionals,” said FRCC President Andy Dorsey. “This donation from the Shuler Foundation will help pay for state-of-the-art, high-tech training spaces, and equipment that will prepare our students to provide excellent care for their patients.” FRCC’s Health Care Careers Center All of FRCC’s current health care and nursing programs will be housed in the HCCC. The building will also include space for new programming to meet the changing healthcare needs of the community. The HCCC will house a variety of different state-of-the-art learning spaces, including classrooms, labs, small group learning spaces, and collaborative space to support the programs and provide students with the required high-end hands-on training by dramatically improving inadequate, undersized clinical labs. READ MORE:

