Help Support Local Wellington Businesses

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce is encouraging Chamber members and the community to support their favorite Wellington restaurants and breweries.
Below is a quick guide to aid the community in ordering from their local favorite restaurants and supporting Wellington businesses. The Chamber is also encouraging people to like and follow Wellington restaurants and businesses’ social media pages to stay up to date on the latest menu items, services, and virtual events.
Addresses, phone numbers, and websites for Wellington businesses and restaurants are as follows:
3740 Cleveland Ave
PICK UP AND OUTDOOR DINING HOURS
Monday – Wednesday | 3 – 8 PM
Thursday – Sunday | 12 – 8 PM
PHONE
(970) 829-1361
3706 Cleveland Ave
PICK UP HOURS
Tuesday – Friday | 10 – 6 PM
Saturday | 10 – 5 PM
CUSTOM ORDER ONLINE
3740 Cleveland Ave (Behind Soul Squared Brewing)
PICK UP AND OUTDOOR DINING HOURS
Monday – Thursday | 3 -9 PM
Friday – Saturday | 12 – 10 PM
Sunday | 12 – 8 PM
PHONE
(970) 829 – 1361
3750 Cleveland Ave
PICK UP, DELIVERY & OUTDOOR DINING HOURS
Monday – Thursday | 11 AM – 8:30 PM
Friday – Saturday | 11 AM – 9:30 PM
Sunday | 11 AM – 8 PM
PHONE
(970) 568 – 3082
3745 Cleveland Ave
PICK UP AND OUTDOOR DINING HOURS
Daily | 7 AM – 2 PM
PHONE
(970) 472 – 4259
3728 Cleveland Ave
PICK UP AND OUTDOOR DINING HOURS
Asian Lunch | Wednesday – Saturday | 11 AM – 2 PM
Dinner | Tuesday – Sunday | 4:30 – 8:30 PM
(Wednesday – Asian Night)
PHONE
(970) 568 – 4139
3810 Cleveland Ave
PICK UP HOURS
Sunday – Thursday | 11 AM – 9 PM
Friday – Saturday | 11 AM – 10 PM
DELIVERY HOURS
Sunday – Thursday | 11 AM – 8:30 PM
Friday – Saturday | 11 AM – 9:30 PM
PHONE
(970) 568 – 3011
3810 Cleveland Ave
PICK UP HOURS
Monday – Thursday | 3 PM – 7 PM
Friday | 2 PM – 8 PM
Saturday | 12 PM – 8 PM
Sunday | 12 PM – 6 PM
PHONE
(970) 372 – 2780
3803 W Cleveland Ave
PICK UP AND OUTDOOR DINING HOURS
Daily | 7 AM – 2 PM
Dinner | Thursday – Saturday | 3 – 9 PM
DELIVERY
Thursday – Saturday | 5 – 8 PM
PHONE
(970) 568 – 9829
3724 Cleveland Ave
PICK UP AND OUTDOOR DINING HOURS
Daily | 11 AM – 8 PM
DELIVERY
Daily | 4 PM – 8 PM
PHONE
(970) 568 – 4065
For more information regarding the Wellington Chamber of Commerce, visit: https://www.wellingtoncoloradochamber.net
