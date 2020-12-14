ARISE Music Festival Announces ARISE Online NYE

ARISE Musical Festival is hosting a free streaming celebration called ARISE Online NYE on Thursday, December 31, from 9 pm to 12:30 am to bring in the new year.

The streamed celebration will feature concert-quality performances, newly released music, interviews, live patining, poetry, interactive chats, and more, premiering on Facebook and Youtube. The event will be headlined by music producers Amani Friend and Treavor Moontribe of Desert Dwellers and recently streamed performances by Magic Beans, Spectacle, Melody Lines, and live painter Laura McGowan.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has shredded tour schedules, silencing stages across the country,” said Luke Comer, owner, and producer of ARISE. “Performances remain paused and shows suspended, but the show must go on,” Luke said.

Viewers are encouraged to thank ARISE Online performers with a donation of $10 to $20 or whatever amount they can provide. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Sweet Relief, Musicians Fund.

Donating will enter viewers to win official merchandise, future concert tickets, and more.

“Nothing will replace a live festival experience, but until it’s safe to come together again, ARISE want to give our fans the best seat in the house to see a variety of talented musicians, artists, poets, and more on ARISE Online this New Year’s Eve,” said Luke.

For more information regarding Arise Music Festival, visit: www.arisefestival.com or to stream ARISE Online NYE, visit: www.facebook.com/arisemusicfestival.