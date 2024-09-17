Houska Automotive To Host Garage Band Event to Benefit Nonprofit Vindeket Foods

Forty percent of all food the United States produces ends up in a landfill! Perfectly edible food. That’s why Houska Automotive staff are putting their tools aside to host their annual Houska Garage Band event to benefit Vindeket Foods. This nonprofit food rescue partners with grocery stores, restaurants, and farms to reduce waste. The free event will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, at Houska Automotive Heavy Duty, 1005 Riverside Avenue in Fort Collins.

The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the benefit, which will include live music from Say Uncle, a blues and reggae-infused rock band, and Last Call Romance, a high-energy band playing a mix of swing and rock. El Don and Fork Yeah trucks will be on-site for those wishing to purchase food. There will also be opportunities to learn about Vindeket Foods.

The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to make monetary donations or donate items to Vindeket Foods. Non-perishable foods (especially ones from their own pantry) are requested. They will be added to the Vindeket Market, a no-cost market open to anyone and supported by donations from the community.

Cash donations are designated to the Root Bound Campaign. The seven-year-old nonprofit Vindeket’s current location is 2,400 square feet; the plan is to find a location that is three times larger and has a commercial kitchen, education center and increases cold and freezer storage.

Food is also donated to over 20 local nonprofits monthly, including Fort Collins Rescue Mission, Harvest Farm, Poudre Christian Fellowship, Mobile Home Seniors, Windsor Christian Fellowship, Salvation Army – Loveland, Serve 6.8, Foothills Assembly, Catholic Charities, Shine Pantry at Discovery Fellowship Church, FoCo Café, Eyestone Elementary in Wellington, House of Neighborly Service – Loveland, House of Neighborly Service – Berthoud, Ramblewood Apartments (Fort Collins) and North 40 Food Pantry, Sproutin Up, The Jacob Center, Homeward Alliance, Northern Colorado Health Network, Splash, SummitStone, Cache La Poudre Elementary School, Fort Collins High School, Ault Middle School, Buffalo Youth Nation Project, Lincoln Middle School, The Tipi Raisers, Mathews House

Houska Automotive has made it a long-standing tradition to support various causes throughout Northern Colorado. They are honored to have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars throughout their 72 years of operations to Larimer County charities, including over $250,000 to the UCHealth Cancer Center. The Houska Garage Band event has helped nonprofits over the last 10 years by raising awareness and funds for individuals in need and local food pantries.