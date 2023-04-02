Human Bean Northern Colorado Hosts Food Drive to Help Neighbors in Need

Support Northern Colorado Journalism
April 16 – 30, 2023
Human Bean Northern Colorado encourages the community to spring clean their pantries by donating unopened and non-expired items to those in need. All Human Bean Northern Colorado locations will accept donations from April 16 through 30. Customers who donate five or more items will receive a free 20-ounce drink on the Human Bean app.
Donations will be distributed between Fort Collins Rescue Mission and Weld Food Bank. Most needed items include canned beans, meats, canned soups, fruits, vegetables, tomatoes, dried beans, grains, nut butter, cereals, pasta, apple sauce, quinoa, honey, broths, oats, jelly, and protein bars.
Fort Collins Rescue Mission has been serving the most vulnerable in the community since 2012. They serve to help restore the lives of people experiencing homelessness and addiction through emergency services like meals and shelter and long-term, life-changing programs. To learn more about Fort Collins Rescue Mission, visit fortcollinsrescuemission.org.
Located in Greeley, Weld Food Bank serves to lead and engage the community in the fight against hunger. Last year, Weld Food Bank distributed 11.7 million pounds of food to the hungry in Weld County. To learn more about the non-profit organization, visit weldfoodbank.org/.
Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with ten separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.
The Human Bean, Coffee is Where We Start
Locations:
6505 W 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634
405 E Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550
6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO 80538
2610 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634
3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634
3310 23rd Avenue, Evans, CO 80620
Hwy 85, LaSalle, CO 80645
1822 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525
821 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524
8121 6th Street, Wellington, CO 80549
Mobile Coffee Truck – view our truck schedule at humanbeannortherncolorado.com/coffee-truck/
