CSU names Derek Dictson Vice President for University Advancement

Colorado State University has named Derek Dictson as the new vice president for university advancement. Dictson will join Colorado State on May 1. He currently serves New Mexico State University as vice president of university advancement and president of the NMSU Foundation. Colorado State University President Amy Parsons announced his appointment today.

At New Mexico State University, Dictson oversees teams for fundraising, operations, alumni relations, real estate, external relations, and endowment management. Prior to that, he worked in development leadership roles at Auburn University and Texas A&M, as well as in management positions in the private and nonprofit sectors.

At Colorado State, Dictson will work as part of the presidential leadership team and is charged with directing the university’s fundraising, alumni relations, and other advancement efforts.

“Derek brings a 20-year track record of surpassing goals, mentoring exceptional teams, and collaborating across campuses and communities,” said Parsons. “I look forward to seeing the strides Colorado State’s talented university advancement team and Derek will make together as they spearhead upcoming initiatives.”

The VP position has been filled on an interim basis by Karen Dunbar and Rudy Garcia, both of whom are longtime advancement professionals at the university.

“I’d like to express sincere appreciation to Karen Dunbar and Rudy Garcia for their joint service in filling this role,” said Parsons. “Over the past year, Rudy and Karen provided stability and unwavering commitment through this time of transition. I am also grateful to everyone who contributed time and expertise to the search process. Special thanks go to search chair Joe Parker and to members of the search committee.”

Dictson earned his master’s degree in public service and administration from Texas A&M and his bachelor’s degree in agricultural business and economics from NMSU. His community service includes work on nonprofit and government boards and commissions, as well as work as an international election observer for the U.S. State Department and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Colorado State is in the process of filling additional leadership roles. The search for a vice president for human resources is now in progress. The university is preparing to launch a national search for a permanent provost and executive vice president, a role currently filled by Dean of Natural Sciences Jan Nerger on an interim basis. A search for vice president for research also will be underway soon (current VP Alan Rudolph announced his intention to retire on July 1).