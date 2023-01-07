Human Bean Northern Colorado Presents Community Donations to Santa Cops of Larimer County

Although the temperature outside was chilly, hearts were warm inside as Human Bean Northern Colorado presented Santa Cops of Larimer County with a car full of toys and a check recently for $420.63.

The toys were collected during the Human Bean’s toy drive held from November 3 through December 4. Representatives from Santa Cops of Larimer County served as Guest Baristas on November 3 at the Crossroads Boulevard location in Loveland to kick off the drive. On that day, 10% of sales plus cash donations from customers were donated to Santa Cops of Larimer County.

“This is one of our favorite give-back programs of the year,” said Assistant Director of Operations for Human Bean Northern Colorado, Krista Smith. “We hope the toys and money raised alleviate some of the financial stress the holidays can bring to parents in need, and we hope they put smiles on the faces of their children.”

Santa Cops of Larimer County is a nonprofit organization serving to promote a positive relationship between children and law enforcement in their respective communities. Volunteers from each county’s police departments hand deliver toys to children of families who apply to their program. Learn more about the Santa Cops of Larimer County at santacopslarimercounty.org.

Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with ten separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

The Human Bean, Coffee is Where We Start

