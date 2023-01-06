Amazon Offers Pre-Paid Tuition for Its Front Line Employees at FRCC

Front Range Community College is now an approved education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program.

FRCC has been approved as a new education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program—providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to the college’s more than 200 degree and certificate options.

Amazon Career Choice provides pre-paid tuition at Front Range Community College for Amazon employees. In addition to funding certificates, associate and bachelor’s degrees, it also funds high school completion, GEDs and ESL proficiency certifications. Amazon’s education benefit empowers its employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.

“We are incredibly proud to be selected as an educational partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program,” said FRCC President Colleen Simpson, EdD. “Our teachers can’t wait to help Amazon employees continue their education and learn the skills they need for career advancement.”

“FRCC’s flexible online and hybrid classes are great options for working adults,” she added. “And with an Amazon distribution center in nearby Thornton, our Westminster Campus will be a close, convenient option for employees who want to take classes in person.”

Spring classes start January 17

Why FRCC

FRCC was selected through Amazon’s rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators as part of its Career Choice program because FRCC shares Amazon’s focus of helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements and overall offering education that leads to career success.

“Having Front Range Community College on board as an education partner for Career Choice adds to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers.”

FRCC prides itself on providing wraparound services that help students find their individual path to reach their educational and career goals. “We offer the subjects that people want to study,” Simpson said. “But FRCC is also an inclusive and welcoming environment where you can get the support you need.”

The college offers individual supports like:

academic advising

tutoring

help with writing and math

child care assistance

career counseling

disability support

guidance on transferring to a four-year university

assistance navigating veterans’ benefits

and much more…

FRCC offers a wide variety of degrees and certificates from its campuses in Westminster, Boulder County and Larimer County—as well as more than 500 online classes.