Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Over $7,000 For the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer and Weld County

Serving the community is at the heart of what the Human Bean Northern Colorado does. Each month their promotions are designed to give back to different nonprofits and causes. During the month of January, all Human Bean Northern Colorado locations donated one dollar from every 8-ounce Lil Bean drink to the Boys & Girls Clubs in Larimer and Weld County. Collectively, they raised $7,060.

“We are grateful to be able to contribute to nurturing our community’s youth,” said the Owner of Human Bean Northern Colorado, Frank Sherman. “The Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer and Weld County have wonderful programs that empower young people to reach their full potential.”

On February 17, Human Bean Northern Colorado presented a check to Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer and Weld County for $7,060. Leaders and children from the Boys & Girls Clubs were present to accept the donation.

The Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with nine separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

The Human Bean, Coffee is Where We Start Locations:

6505 W 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

405 E Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550

6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO 80538

2610 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3310 23rd Avenue, Evans, CO 80620

100 S. 2nd Street, (Hwy 85) LaSalle, CO 80645

1822 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525

821 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Mobile Coffee Truck – view our truck schedule here: humanbeannortherncolorado.com/coffee-truck/