Banner Fort Collins Earns Level 4 Trauma Center Designation

Banner Fort Collins Medical Center recently announced its designation as a Level 4 Trauma Center by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. This designation by the state shows that the hospital meets the requirements to provide safe and efficient trauma care.

“Like an emergency room, a trauma center can care for patients with acute injuries including broken bones, cuts, and other illnesses,” said Jason Collins, Banner emergency room nursing director.

“But it can also care for the most critical patients who often have multiple injuries suffered in falls, car accidents, or violence,” he said. “These patients often require care from specialists from multiple disciplines across the hospital. It’s all about being able to provide the most comprehensive level of care to patients.”

To receive the trauma-center designation, the hospital team developed written policies and procedures, acquired specific supplies and equipment, created a process for ongoing improvements, and offered continuing education related to trauma care.

“This verification signifies the hospital’s commitment to providing not only excellent emergency medical care but also excellent care required by someone experiencing a traumatic injury,” said Sam Saltz, D.O., a Banner general surgeon, and trauma medical director at the hospital. “Banner Fort Collins does an excellent job of seeing patients in a timely and efficient manner compared to national averages.”

The Banner Fort Collins emergency room has a “door to doc” time (the time it takes for a patient who has registered to be seen by a provider) of 7 minutes, according to Collins. The national average is 40 minutes.

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers, and an array of other services including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care, and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada, and Wyoming.

For more information, visit BannerHealth.com.