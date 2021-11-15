Human Bean Northern Colorado Supports Community with November Special Events and Give Back Days

November 11 Honors Veterans & Active-Duty Members November 14-20 Baking Item Drive Benefits Fort Collins Rescue Mission and Weld Food Bank

The Human Bean Northern Colorado has proudly been involved in supporting community events, fundraising for local nonprofits, and honoring the hard workers who reside in this area of the state for many years. During the month of November, The Human Bean has events planned that support our community members and encourage customers to give back.

From November 14-20 The Human Bean is holding their Baking Item Drive to benefit the Fort Collins Rescue Mission and Weld Food Bank. Those who donate 10 items or more will receive a FREE 20-ounce drink via The Human Bean app.

The Fort Collins Rescue Mission helps those who are struggling with homelessness and addiction through their different programs. Meals and shelter are provided 365 days a year, including special celebrations on holidays. Programs such as Steps to Success and the New Life Program help our homeless to get back on their feet and develop life skills. Learn more about Fort Collins Rescue Mission at fortcollinsrescuemission.org.

Weld Food Bank is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization that alleviates hunger and poverty by providing food and services to people in need. They work to educate the public about the nature of hunger and poverty. They recognize the need for emergency and supplemental food programs and other non-profit organizations that meet the critical needs of low-income families. To learn more visit weldfoodbank.org.

The Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with nine separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado. For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

Locations:

6505 W 29th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

405 E Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550

6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO 80538

2610 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3665 W. 10th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3310 23rd Avenue, Evans, CO 80620

100 S. 2nd Street, (Hwy 85) LaSalle, CO 80645

1822 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525

821 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524

