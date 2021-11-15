Parade of Lights and Park Lighting Ceremony to Kick Off the Holiday Season in Greeley

The 2021 Greeley Lights the Night Holiday Parade and Grand Lighting Ceremony will happen on Saturday, November 27th, beginning at 5:30 pm.

The parade and the lighting ceremony, in its 24th year, serve as the official holiday kick-off for the City of Greeley and surrounding areas. It will take place on 9th Avenue from 15th Street to Lincoln Park.

The parade, sponsored by Chevron, features more than 50 great holiday floats, displays, and musical entries. Following the parade enjoy the park lighting ceremony, sponsored by FNBO, in Lincoln Park which will include Santa, carols, and tasty treats including hot chocolate and apple cider.

The parade and lighting ceremony follows a day-long open house sponsored by the Greeley Downtown Development Authority. The open house merchants will offer refreshments, activities, and the opportunity to win one of three gift baskets being given away. Merchant hours are 10 am–5 pm.

Businesses and organizations are invited to submit parade entry forms until November 17th. Contact Heather Anderson at (970) 352-3567 for more information or visit visitgreeley.gov/events.

Did you like what you just read? Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you. Click to Donate