Imagination Gala to Benefit Saint Joseph Catholic School  

November 23, 2021 Jonson Kuhn Business & Education 0

Saint Joseph Catholic School has announced SPIRIT 2022: The Imagination Gala at 5:30 pm on Saturday, February 12, at The Ranch Events Complex.

The annual gala is open to the community. In addition to a catered sit-down dinner, the evening will feature entertainment by Maxwell Mud, silent, live, and dessert auctions as well as dancing, games, and a raffle with cash prizes of $1,500, $1,000, and $500. Tickets are $95 per person and are available at GoSaintJoseph.org under the Join Us, SPIRIT 2022 tab. Raffle tickets are $10 and will be available at Saint Joseph Parish after Thanksgiving; winners need not be present to win. Sponsorship opportunities are available: Contact Bri Oronoz at boronoz@gosaintjoseph.org if you would like to showcase your business in front of a live and captive audience of 500 plus!

All proceeds to benefit Saint Joseph Catholic School. For more information, contact Saint Joseph Catholic School at 970-484-1171.

