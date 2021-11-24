Northern Colorado Veterinary Center is open and ready to care for your furry loved ones.

At Northern Colorado Veterinary Center, they understand the connection you share with your four-legged family member because they are pet parents as well. They offer honest and open communication and a partnership that includes you as part of your pet’s health care team. They will do all they can to care for your family pets as if they were their own. They welcome and appreciate the opportunity to build a relationship with you and your animals.

They are a state-of-the-art veterinary facility. The clinic offers a full range of services for your pet’s care, including wellness care, preventative medicine, full dentistry, digital x-rays including digital dental radiographs, surgery, acupuncture with Chinese herbal remedies, and full supportive referral services for specialty medical and surgical needs. They have a full inventory of medications and preventative medications with prices comparable to internet prices. Your medications and diet needs can also be shipped directly to your home via their online pharmacy.

NCVC has been a vision of ours for some time. They are family-oriented – because it is a family business. They have been proud members of the Wellington community since moving to Wellington in August 2004. With the addition of 2 beautiful daughters to their family, they enjoy being “locals” after so many years and are proud to call themselves residents of Wellington!

Sheryl Flake DVM, CVA

Dr. Sheryl Flake has been working in the veterinary field for over 20 years, completing an internship at Texas A&M in 2000 after graduating from Oregon State and Washington State Veterinary schools in 1999. She also graduated from the Chi University in 2015 as a Certified Veterinary Acupuncturist and really enjoys combining Eastern and Western medicine in caring for patients. Dr. Flake enjoys learning new skills, playing pickleball, breeding Devon Rex cats, hiking, horses, and spending time with her family and friends.

