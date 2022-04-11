Kefalas and CDOT talk Transportation in Wellington

Commissioner Kefalas will host a Community Conversation on April 14 at 7:30 a.m. at Avuncular Bob’s T-Bar Inn, 3803 W Cleveland Ave, Wellington, CO 80549.
Featured guest: Justin Pipe, Colorado Department of Transportation, and Mark Peterson, Engineering Director, to discuss transportation.
