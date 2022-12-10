Landline to Offer 9 Roundtrips Per Day Between Northern Colorado and DIA

Tired of high gas prices? Driving I-25 too stressful? Are airport parking fees too much? Northern Colorado travelers can look forward to easier airport trips this holiday season, as Landline plans to more than double its Fort Collins/Loveland (FNL) to Denver International Airport (DIA), from the current four daily roundtrips to nine. Starting December 15, it will offer eight daily trips; then increase to nine on December 22.

Landline is Fort Collins’ hometown airport transfer provider and the most customer-friendly travel option in Northern Colorado. It offers luxury motorcoach service – including free wi-fi, streaming entertainment, in-seat power outlets, roomy leather seats, and onboard restrooms.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the level of excitement in Fort Collins/Loveland for our recently launched ‘Landline to any airline’ service, as well as our ‘wingless flight’ service on behalf of United Airlines,” says Landline’s VP of Commercial, Nick Johnson. “We’re thrilled to expand our schedule up to nine roundtrips per day to reach more customers, making travel to the airport hassle-free, no matter the time of day.”

Passengers can expect to pay $29 one-way for adults and $10 one-way for children under 13; fares are currently bookable on www.landline.com.

With this service expansion, Landline continues its successful partnership with United Airlines in Fort Collins. United customers starting or ending their journey in Northern Colorado (FNL) can also take advantage of the significantly expanded Landline schedule between Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) and Denver International Airport (DEN).

“For nearly two years, Landline and United have significantly improved Northern Colorado’s access to business and leisure travel opportunities around the world,” says Airport Director of Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) Jason Licon. “With the significantly enhanced Landline schedule, we look forward to even more customers starting and ending their travel journey locally.”

From To Depart Arrive Frequency Equipment Effective Northern Colorado Airport (FNL) Denver International Airport (DEN) 5:45 a.m. 7:20 a.m. 8:20 a.m. 9:20 a.m. 11:35 a.m. 1:25p.m. 3:20p.m. 4:55p.m. 7:35p.m. 6:45 a.m. 8:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m. 10:25 a.m. 12:35p.m. 2:35 p.m. 5:25 p.m. 6:00 p.m. 8:35p.m. 9x/daily Premium Motorcoach Current 12/15/22 12/22/22 Current 12/15/22 Current 12/15/22 Current 12/15/22 Denver International Airport (DEN) Northern Colorado Airport (FNL) 7:20 a.m. 9:40a.m. 11:30a.m. 1:40p.m. 2:50p.m. 4:55p.m. 5:30 p.m. 7:05p.m. 9:40p.m. 8:30 a.m. 10:50a.m. 12:50p.m. 2:50p.m. 4:05 p.m. 6:10 p.m. 6:45p.m. 8:20p.m. 10:50p.m. 9x/daily Premium Motorcoach Current 12/15/22 Current 12/15/22 12/15/22 Current 12/15/22 12/15/22 12/15/22

*Schedule subject to change

United (Operated by Landline) Service from Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) to Denver International Airport (DEN)

From To Depart Arrive Frequency Equipment Effective Northern Colorado Airport (FNL) Denver International Airport (DEN) 5:45 a.m. 7:20 a.m. 8:20 a.m. 9:20 a.m. 11:35 a.m. 1:25 p.m. 3:20 p.m. 4:55 p.m. 7:35 p.m. 6:45 a.m. 8:30 a.m. 9:30 a.m. 10:25 a.m. 12:35 p.m. 2:35 p.m. 4:25 p.m. 6:00 p.m. 8:35 p.m. Up to 9x/daily Premium Motorcoach Current 12/15/22 12/22/22 Current 12/15/22 Current 12/15/22 Current 12/15/22 Denver International Airport (DEN) Northern Colorado Airport (FNL) 9:27 a.m. 11:15 a.m. 1:25 p.m. 5:15p.m. 6:50 p.m. 9:25 p.m. 10:50a.m. 12:50p.m. 2:50p.m. 6:45p.m. 8:20p.m. 10:50p.m. Up to 9x/daily Premium Motorcoach Current 12/15/22 Current 12/15/22 12/15/22 Current 12/15/22 12/15/22 12/15/22

*Schedule subject to change