Peak Kia North Launches Annual Driving Change Fundraiser, Pledges to Match $5,000 in Donations on Colorado Gives Website

Peak Kia North is proud to announce the launch of its annual Driving Change fundraiser to support A Woman’s Place, a non-profit organization that provides shelter and support to victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

From now until December 15, 2022, Peak Kia North will match every dollar donated through the Driving Change fundraiser page on the Colorado Gives website up to $5,000, with the goal of raising $10,000 for A Woman’s Place this holiday season.

A Woman’s Place serves to shelter and help empower victims and survivors of domestic abuse to become safe, secure, and self-reliant; and through education and collaboration to mobilize the local community to help prevent domestic violence. All donations made through this campaign will go toward safe shelter housing, safety planning, victim advocacy, case management, legal advocacy, and counseling services.

“Speaking for our team, we are honored to have the opportunity to give back to our community in such an impactful way,” said Dustin Pew, General Manager for Peak Kia North. “A Woman’s Place is an organization of true heroes, supporting more than 500 victims of domestic abuse each year. We’re grateful to provide aid to this heroic work.”

A Woman’s Place was founded in 1977 as a crisis hotline by men and women of Weld County who recognized a need for intervention in the lives of domestic abuse victims in the community. The first safehouse was opened in 1981, providing refuge for so many domestic abuse victims. Since then, it has been updated and the safe housing network was expanded to include a second safe house. A Woman’s Place serves as a safe haven for women, men, children, and transgender, and non-gender conforming individuals affected by domestic violence.

“As the only domestic violence non-profit organization in Weld County, we are grateful for the opportunity to raise funds for A Woman’s Place. Their crisis services are saving lives and providing a way out of darkness; truly invaluable work,” said Pew.

To donate to the Driving Change campaign, visit the fundraising page on the Colorado Gives website, linked here. In addition to a regular tax deduction, every donor will receive a Colorado tax certificate for 50% of the amount of their donation to use whether or not they itemize.