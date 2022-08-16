Larimer Board of County Commissioners Awards Grants for Workforce Innovation

Larimer County has awarded over $1.6 million in competitive grants to help fund impactful solutions to the region’s biggest workforce challenges, focusing on employment, training, and skills development.

Populations that are targeted for the project funding include people of color, young people, over age 55 workers, immigrants, single parents, and all job seekers. Grantees have chosen strategies to deliver these services under a variety of approaches, including:

Training or reskilling initiatives for in-demand jobs

Career counseling services

Work-based learning opportunities including internships

Larimer County’s economic recovery has brought significant growth in our labor market. This investment in innovative solutions will help job seekers obtain careers at self-sustaining wages and accelerate businesses’ ability to connect with skilled regional talent.

The Workforce Innovation Grant is a collaboration between the Colorado Workforce Development Council, Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Larimer County, Larimer County Workforce Development Board, and Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development. The project is being supported, in whole or part by federal award number SLFRF0126 which was awarded to the State of Colorado by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

In June 2021, Colorado House Bill 21-1264 was signed into law by Colorado Governor Jared Polis to appropriate federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to support talent development. At the state level, the funding is allocated by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and the Colorado Workforce Development Council in partnership with the local Workforce Development Board.

To further enhance workforce development services in Larimer County, in June of 2022 the Board of County Commissioners authorized additional funding. The money allowed four additional awards to be funded. Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development will administer the grant in partnership with the Larimer County Workforce Development Board.

Questions about these funds? Email lcewd-grant@larimer.org. Additional Workforce Innovation Grant information is available at larimer.org/wig.