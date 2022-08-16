Today’s Weather: 8/16/22

August 16, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 10 66 81 55
Berthoud 0 63 78 58
Fort Collins 4 65 81 59
Greeley 0 65 81 56
Laporte 0 64 81 57
Livermore 7 67 78 54
Loveland 0 67 79 59
Red Feather Lakes 0 55 68 47
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 58 80 57
Wellington 0 66 81 55
Windsor 0 68 81 57
*As of August 16, 2022 7:45am

