Today’s Weather: 8/16/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|10
|66
|81
|55
|Berthoud
|0
|63
|78
|58
|Fort Collins
|4
|65
|81
|59
|Greeley
|0
|65
|81
|56
|Laporte
|0
|64
|81
|57
|Livermore
|7
|67
|78
|54
|Loveland
|0
|67
|79
|59
|Red Feather Lakes
|0
|55
|68
|47
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|58
|80
|57
|Wellington
|0
|66
|81
|55
|Windsor
|0
|68
|81
|57
|*As of August 16, 2022 7:45am
