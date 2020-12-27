Larimer County Farmers Alliance Next Meeting, Land Opportunities & Chapter Elections

The Larimer County Farmers Alliance is holding a virtual general membership meeting on Monday, January 18 at 5:30 pm to educate those interested in what the chapter has planned for next year.

One main point of discussion at the meeting will be developing an incubator project with the Northern Colorado Foodshed Project. All individuals who are new, beginning, and or landless farmers interested are highly encouraged to join the meeting to learn more about this project.

Another main point that will be discussed involves Chapter Bylaws, which were recently approved by the Larimer County Farmers Alliance (LCFA) to explain better what they are about, how they function, and what it means to be an officer and a committee lead in the chapter.

Chapter Bylaws are especially important for anyone considering running for a position during the upcoming elections in February. Elections will also be discussed during the meeting to provide those attending the meeting to learn more about the different leadership positions.

LCFA will send additional information as well as a link to join the meeting as it approaches closer.

——————————————————————————————————————————