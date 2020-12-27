Weld County Business Recovery Program Awards Over Three Million to Service Industry Relief Fund

The Weld County Business Recovery Program has awarded more than $3 million in grants to Weld County restaurants, service providers and retail stores to help recover from lost revenue and COVID-related expenses.

Over 400 businesses that employed over 2,274 people had applied since the launch of the program in August of this year. Upstate Colorado administered the program making use of the CARES Act funding from Weld County and contributing municipalities.

The Board of County Commissioners has created a new round of grant funding available which was provided by Weld County’s economic development fund, bringing an additional $2 million to support local “high-risk” businesses impacted by the pandemic. The Weld County Service Industry Relief Fund is now accepting applications and will review and approve grant funding on a two-week rotating basis through the deadline of Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Businesses have already begun receiving awards through the new fund which will continue on a need-based, first-come-first-serve basis. First-time applicants in service industries from restaurants and bars to other food and beverage service providers including live event venues, movie theaters, gyms and fitness centers, bowling centers, arcades and other recreation facilities will be prioritized.

“So many of our local public-facing business have had been working hard to institute new health and safety measures and it’s important to help them through this process, as they are now faced with additional closures and capacity issues,” said President of Upstate Colorado Rich Werner.

For more information regarding the Weld County Business Recovery Program, including official guidelines and the online application for the Weld County service Industry Relief Fund, visit: www.weldrecovery.com