Larimer County To Host 38th Annual Workforce Symposium

The 38th Annual Workforce Symposium is back, co-hosted by the Larimer County Economic Development and Employment Services of Weld County.

This year’s theme is Solving the Talent Equation, a full day of brainstorming to solve the current trend employers face today: attracting and retaining top talent.

Aims Community College in Greeley is the location for the symposium, the first time in a Weld County location, but the third year Larimer County and neighboring Weld County have partnered to present the event.

Thought leaders and community stakeholders will be present to strategize and share the best practices in a growing skills-based workforce in northern Colorado.

Event highlights include:

Keynote Speaker Lee-Wheeler-Berliner, Managing Director of the Colorado Workforce

Development Council, speaking on the current state of Colorado’s workforce.

A panel of innovator dive into the fresh approaches they’ve taken to address big challenges –

childcare, housing, and transportation.

Workshops on how to cultivate culture and share the future of work.

SYMPOSIUM DETAILS:

Location: Aims Community College Welcome Center, 5401 W. 20th St., Greeley, Colorado

Time-Date: 8:30 am – 2:30 pm, September 27, Doors open at 7:30 am

Admission: $49 – group discounts are available

Tickets: Purchase them online at the Workforce Symposium Registration Page.

For more information contact Mike Kohler at Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development at 970-498-6658 or by email at mkohler@larimer.org.