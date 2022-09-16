September 17 New Special Exhibition Opens at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery is excited to open their second special exhibition of the year on September 17. Earth Matters: Rethink the Future features fully interactive exhibits that allow visitors to engage with topics such as biodiversity, rising global temperatures, and carbon emissions with an eye toward sustainability and long-term environmental solutions.

The exhibition received generous support from Odell Brewing Co., Hewlett-Packard, and Kaiser Permanente.

September 17 is a Members Only Preview Day. The exhibition opens to the public on September 18 and runs until January 8, 2023.

To reserve admissions, visit fcmod.org/plan-your-visit/.