Leadership Fort Collins Applications for 2021-2022 Class Released

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Leadership Fort Collins (LFC) class. Leadership Fort Collins, a program of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, was established in 1981 to inform participants about the history, government, economy, social issues, needs and opportunity in our community.

The program is designed to broaden participant knowledge of the community while enhancing leadership skills, encourage contribution to the betterment of the Fort Collins community, increase the strength and effectiveness of community leaders, equip participants to respond to the current and future challenges of the community and to provide opportunities for direct contact with influential people, businesses and organizations while achieving the goal of educating and motivating leaders who are committed to shaping the future of our community.

Thirty current and emerging leaders from throughout the Fort Collins area will be selected to participate in the 2021-2022 program, which will begin in September 2021 and conclude in May 2022. Participants come together on the second Thursday of the month for a day-long session to learn about growth, environment and community planning; local government; public safety and community assistance; economic development and small business assistance; health care; history, diversity and community betterment; education and life-long learning; and team building and leadership development.

The tuition for the nine-month program is $850 and includes all meals, session materials and graduation recognition. Applications are available at the Chamber or online at www.FortCollinsChamber.com. The application deadline is Monday, August 16 at 5 p.m. Applications can be sent by email to cmoore@fcchamber.org or by mail or delivery to the Chamber office at 225 S. Meldrum, Fort Collins 80521.

To apply for the 2021-2022 Leadership Fort Collins class or to receive more information about Leadership Fort Collins, contact Cortney Moore at (970) 482-3746 or cmoore@fcchamber.org.