Hooray! Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure Will Visit Loveland

Hasbro and Round Room Live are thrilled to announce that Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy to live audiences at the Budweiser Events Center on September 29, 2021. The live, family-friendly musical experience will visit over 30 cities including Loveland. Tickets for Peppa Pig’s Adventure will are on sale and can be found at TREventsComplex.com or in person at the Orthopaedic and Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office inside the Budweiser Events Center.

Come join Peppa Pig on an exciting camping trip in the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventures, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. Little piggies everywhere will love this 60-minute live musical experience!

“We can’t wait to bring this dynamic and engaging show back to audiences across the country,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “As always, we plan to continue offering the most exciting and memorable family experiences for live entertainment fans of all ages.”

Airing around the world in more than 40 languages and produced by eOne, Hasbro’s global entertainment studio, Peppa Pig is the #1 most streamed preschool show for kids of any age globally. Peppa Pig is streamed on top content platforms including Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, and Roku and is considered the “crown jewel” of Nick Jr. with more than 3.2 million global followers on Facebook and 79 million subscribers on YouTube. Peppa’s first musical release, My First Album, continues to take the world by storm following its 2019 release—and Peppa’s second album is on the way, releasing this Friday, July 30.

Peppa Pig’s Adventure tour producers and venue management teams have worked diligently on a plan to ensure the health and safety of all audience members, touring personnel, and venue staff. For detailed information regarding safety protocols in Loveland, please consult your point of purchase or reach out to the Budweiser Events Center. For full U.S. government-regulated safety guidelines, please visit cdc.gov/covid19.

